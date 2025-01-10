WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli land in Mumbai ahead of daughter Vamika’s birthday; actress goes Shah Rukh Khan way and hides behind umbrella
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the airport as they arrived in Mumbai ahead of their daughter Vamika’s birthday. Check out the video.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stir up the internet every time they make an appearance. After a video of couple visiting Premanand ji Maharaj went viral; the beloved couple is back in the town ahead of their daughter, Vamika’s third birthday. The actress hid behind the umbrella as she was spotted at the airport.
On January 10, Virat Kohli accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport. In a video shared by the paps, the Indian cricketer exited the airport premises and sat inside his awaiting car. His wife followed him but avoided the paparazzi by hiding behind the camera— taking Shah Rukh Khan’s route.