Bollywood Newswrap, July 23: New update on Salman Khan house firing case; Zeenat Aman slams luxury brands on offering low endorsement fees

B-town is always buzzing with several updates. Just like any other day, July 23 was also one of the most happening days in the industry. While a new update surfaced in the Salman Khan house firing case, Priyanka Chopra also dropped a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie.

Newly-wedded couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped glimpses from their honeymoon, while veteran actress Zeenat Aman slammed luxury brands for offering low fees for endorsing them.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 22, 2024:

1. Mumbai Court finds sufficient material against 6 arrested accused in Salman Khan firing case

After several rounds were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartment, back in April this year, the cops got to work and arrested six men in relation to the attack. Now, the Mumbai police stated that there is sufficient material against the accused to hold them accountable for their act, stated PTI.

“There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognizance (of the chargesheet) is taken,” the investigating team said in the 1,735-page chargesheet to the special MCOCA court.

2. Priyanka Chopra drops a cute video of Malti Marie enjoying a musical performance

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie were enjoying their day out when the little one spotted a man singing a popular track. She was attracted by him playing the guitar and impressing everyone with his performance. Watching the baby girl being mesmerized by the artist, PeeCee got emotional and shared a video of her on her Instagram stories.

3. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drop photos from their honeymoon

A month from today, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil ceremony. As the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary today, they shared multiple images from their honeymoon in the Phillippines.

Sharing the fun photos, the Dabangg actress penned, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new.”

4. Janhvi Kapoor calls situationships ‘retarded concept’

Janhvi Kapoor told Mashable India that she has neither ever been in a situationship and nor anyone should be. “It feels like a very retarded concept to me,” the Ulajh actress stated adding that she doesn’t understand this middle segment and that all the people who leave their partners hanging should be kicked and thrown out. Kapoor is rumored to be dating Shikhar Pahariya

5. Zeenat Aman calls out luxury brands for offering low fees for endorsements

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account and spoke about having unpleasant experiences while working with luxury brands. The Bun Tikki actress slammed them for paying her ‘ludicrously low fee’.

Sharing multiple glamourous images of herself. A part of her long post reads, “Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion-dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for “brand association” and a ludicrously low fee. Such luxury brands pay an eye watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees.”

