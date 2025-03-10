Bollywood Newswrap, March 10: Suniel Shetty reveals Priyadarshan has ‘extraordinary script’ for Hera Pheri 3; Shah Rukh Khan wins big tax case and more

Hey, Bollywood buffs! Missed out on the latest updates because of those Monday blues? Don't worry, we've got you covered! From Suniel Shetty praising Priyadarshan’s 'extraordinary script' for Hera Pheri 3 to Shah Rukh Khan scoring a big win in his tax case, here’s a roundup of today’s top Bollywood news. Take a look!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 10, 2025:

1. Suniel Shetty reveals Priyadarshan has ‘extraordinary script’ for Hera Pheri 3

According to The Times of India, Suniel Shetty called Priyadarshan the original and the best choice to direct Hera Pheri 3. Expressing his enthusiasm, Shetty praised the filmmaker’s expertise in comedy and exceptional scriptwriting skills. He revealed that Priyadarshan is personally writing the script, calling it nothing short of extraordinary. He also called the film 'blockbuster'.

2. Hrithik Roshan dance-off shoot in War 2 postponed after leg injury

As per Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan sustained a minor leg injury while rehearsing for a dance sequence in War 2. A source told the portal that the doctors have advised him to avoid strain, leading to a four-week recovery period. Consequently, the highly anticipated dance face-off with Jr NTR has been rescheduled for May 2025.

3. Katrina Kaif flaunts hubby Vicky Kaushal’s initials on her arm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a beautiful appearance at a friend’s wedding celebration, effortlessly complementing each other in stylish ensembles. However, the real showstopper was Katrina’s mehendi-adorned arms, where ‘VK’, Vicky Kaushal’s initials, were beautifully inscribed. This romantic detail instantly caught everyone's attention

4. Shah Rukh Khan wins big tax case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured a victory in his tax dispute, with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling in his favor and dismissing the reassessment order for the financial year 2011-12. As per The Times of India, tax authorities had challenged his declared income of Rs 83.42 crore, denying his foreign tax credit claim on taxes paid in the UK and reassessing his earnings at Rs 84.17 crore. This reassessment was deemed legally unjustified by the ITAT, marking a significant win for him.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash calls herself ‘good luck for team India'

Amid speculation surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, the radio jockey sparked further buzz by sharing moments from India's big win at the Champions Trophy 2025. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures and videos from the stadium, including glimpses with Chahal. She captioned the post, "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi, I am good luck for team India."