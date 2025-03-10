War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance-off shoot postponed to THIS month following former's leg injury? REPORT

War 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2025. Earlier, it was revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be seen in a dance off in the spy thriller. Fans were extremely delighted and are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of it. However, it has been learned that Hrithik has suffered a leg injury and now the shooting of the dance-off has been postponed to May 2025.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan got a niggle in his leg during the rehearsals of his dance track for War 2. The portal’s source revealed that the doctors advised the actor to not take a risk. Hrithik will reportedly be resting his leg out for four weeks.

The report further disclosed that the song featuring a dance-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR will now be filmed in May. The source added that this wouldn’t result in delay of the promotion plans of the movie. Apparently, all the main actors have wrapped up their respective shoots and War 2 is currently in post production.

Hrithik Roshan marked 25 years in the industry this year. His debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was re-released in theaters as part of the celebration. During a special screening with the fans, he opened up about War 2 in a conversation with Radio Nasha.

The actor was asked to pick between his movies Dhoom 2 and War 2. Hrithik stated that it was difficult to choose but ended up picking the latter. He shared that it was his upcoming movie and he was preparing for a grand dance track. He also mentioned that he hoped his legs would stay strong for the number.

War 2 is a sequel to War. While the 2019 film was directed by Siddharth Anand, this upcoming installment in the YRF Spy Universe is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Kiara Advani will be seen in a pivotal role. The action-packed movie is currently slated to release in August of this year.