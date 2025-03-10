Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash calls herself ‘good luck’ for team as duo enjoy India's win at Champions Trophy 2025; fans dub her ‘Bhabhi 2’

The internet is abuzz with various viral moments from Dubai International Stadium that witnessed India’s big win against New Zealand at the Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal caught everyone’s attention as he attended the match with RJ Mahvash. Amidst their dating rumors, the popular social media influencer also called herself ‘good luck for team India.’

After India’s glorious win at the Champions Trophy 2025, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of videos and pictures from the stadium. The glimpses featured her with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and she captioned the post, "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi I am good luck for team India."

The post began with a video in which the duo is seen enjoying fireworks and indulging in light-hearted conversation after India’s big win. RJ Mahvash was seen recording the momentous occasions, while Chahal didn’t fully turn towards the camera but chatted with her. It was followed by a couple of pictures featuring her with the cricketer. The post concluded with a solo picture of the popular social media influencer.

Post shared by RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal’s spotting with RJ Mahvash came amid his divorce reports with Dhanashree Verma. Reacting to the post, several internet users flooded the comments section, with many hailing the content creator as "Bhabhi 2."

A fan wrote, "Whattaaaa feeeelingggg," another fan stated, "Hum jeet gye aur Chahal bhai v pighal gye" while a third fan wrote, "Chahal bhai ka move on kra do yr" and another stated, "Bhabhi mil gyi" while another fan remarked, "I can see you for chahal made for each other."

Notably, the dating buzz of Chahal and Mahvash began earlier this year when the two were seen celebrating Christmas together. On the other hand, denying all the speculations, the content creator had refuted the rumors with a long note on her Instagram story.

"It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?," a part of her note had mentioned.