Bollywood Newswrap, November 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan connection with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Fans go crazy over Varun Dhawan’s Baby John Taster Cut and more

Today, November 1, 2024, the first day of the second last of this year, was filled with interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan cameo on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Canadian Police arresting a 25-year-old from Ontario in the AP Dhillon firing case to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Alia Khan shedding pure sibling goals, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 1, 2024:

1. AP Dhillon House Firing Case: Canadian Police arrest 25-year-old from Ontario; other suspect still on the run

Almost a month after shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's residence, Canadian police have taken a 25-year-old Ontario resident into custody in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, other suspects remain at large. Authorities confirmed the update through an official statement.

2. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dish sibling goals in the latest PICS from Diwali celebration

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are among Bollywood's favorite sibling pairs. Known for posting playful updates on special occasions, the duo often serves up major sibling goals. Once again, Sara delighted fans with heartwarming Diwali 2024 photos alongside Ibrahim, prompting fans to dub them as the "2.0" version of their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

3. Hrithik Roshan finally meets his ardent fan 'Jadu' camping outside his home for 4 days

Hrithik Roshan gave one of his biggest fans an unforgettable Diwali and Halloween surprise this week. The fan, who had been waiting outside the actor's house for several days dressed up as Jadu, was finally rewarded with a memorable meeting and a photo with Hrithik himself.

4. Baby John Taster Cut: Netizens declare Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner 'massy' blockbuster

Movie buffs were thrilled this Diwali with the releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, the teaser for Varun Dhawan’s Baby John premiered alongside these films. Fans have now flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, calling Dhawan’s upcoming project a sure-shot blockbuster with strong mass appeal.

5. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan makes a surprise cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but there's a twist

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as the quirky Rooh Baba, joined by legends Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, setting the stage for a film filled with ghosts, laughter, and a plot as intricate as a jalebi. However, the audience was caught off guard by a surprising parody cameo that had everyone reaching for additional popcorn—a humorous take on Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante persona from Jawan.

