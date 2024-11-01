Meet actor who started as TV show host, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and now does THIS while being away from limelight

Some actors who take on supporting or side roles often find happiness in their careers and choose to quit acting, even after working with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Today, we spotlight Bollywood actor Vishal Malhotra, who has been hosting shows for the past 25 years. He has also appeared in films, television series, and web shows, as well as anchored cricket programs.

However, he feels that he has been primarily typecast as an anchor. Currently, he has stepped away from the limelight to focus on his entrepreneurial journey and other projects.

Malhotra made his significant debut alongside Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk. He then went on to appear in several films, including Salaam-E-Ishq with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. He notably gained fame for his role in Emraan Hashmi's Jannat. Additionally, he was featured in Kaal and Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year, among other projects.

Vishal was last seen in the 2017 movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday after that the actor's entrepreneurial drive inspired him to establish his own production company, dedicated to producing innovative and thought-provoking content.

He recently produced the world's first NFT-funded film, ILM, which garnered critical acclaim from both audiences and industry professionals.

The actor in an old chat with Hindustan Times mentioned that his goal as an actor has been to work across all formats, whether in films, serials, OTT platforms, or live shows.

He emphasized the importance of balancing these opportunities and selecting the best ones available. He acknowledged that typecasting is a common issue but believes it is ultimately up to actors to give their best in every role they take on.

He elaborated that sometimes, performing well in one’s job can lead to being pigeonholed. After Ishq Vishk, he received over 30 offers for roles similar to Mambo, the character he portrayed in the film.

He noted that while iconic roles bring recognition and awards, they often lead to typecasting, which can confine an actor to a specific category.

The Salaam-e-Ishq actor added that it can be challenging to decline projects that offer substantial financial rewards, even if they contribute to typecasting, as everyone has to provide for their families. He also mentioned his role as a host in the film Happy New Year.

Reflecting on his hosting journey, he shared that he began with the Disney Hour show on DD Metro 25 years ago and will soon host Imagine That Season 2.

He expressed that many of the children who grew up watching his shows are now parents themselves, and he often receives messages from them saying that he has made their childhoods special, which he finds humbling.

This connection makes him feel relevant to the new generation, even after 25 years in the industry.

