Bollywood Newswrap, October 28: Salman Khan tells Zeeshan Siddique about being sleepless; Shah Rukh Khan sets stage on fire with his mother-in-law and more

Today, October 28, 2024, was filled with some interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Farhan Akhtar revealing The Mirzapur film to Shah Rukh Khan grooving with mother-in-law, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 28, 2024:

1. Mirzapur The Film: Farhan Akhtar drops first teaser of movie ft. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu's cherished web series is set to make its big-screen debut in 2026 with Mirzapur The Film. Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled a teaser that has fans buzzing with enthusiasm.

2. Ananya Panday kicks off Call Me Bae season 2 shoot

Bollywood star Ananya Panday's series Call Me Bae became a huge hit, leading the creators to quickly start production on Season 2. With filming now in progress, Ananya has offered an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse, raising our enthusiasm to new heights.

3. Salman Khan supported a lot and always checked in on him, reveals Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, revealed that Salman Khan has been an "incredible pillar of strength" for him and his family following his father's unfortunate death. Zeeshan mentioned that Salman reaches out to his family regularly and checks in on him each night. He also noted that the actor often discusses his own experiences with insomnia.

Advertisement

4. Shah Rukh Khan setting the stage on fire with his mother-in-law is too cute to handle

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai with his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Numerous videos of the Khan family have appeared online as they participated in an event. One particular video of Jawan actor dancing with his Mother-in-law is going viral on social media.

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas slay in casual looks on their London dinner date

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying some precious moments with her husband Nick Jonas in London. The couple previously celebrated Karwa Chauth together in the city. Recently, a photo from their dinner date has emerged online, showing Priyanka and Nick rocking casual outfits as they enjoyed a night out together.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ameesha Patel turned down Morgan Stanley job for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan?