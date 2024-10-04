Bollywood Newswrap, October 4: Salman Khan's Kick 2 announced; Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film Alpha gets release date

Good news for Salman Khan fans as the makers have announced Kick 2. Also, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Alpha, will hit the screens in December next year. If you've missed the latest happenings of B-town, you have reached the right place. Pinkvilla brings you the top Bollywood news from October 4 below.

1. Sajid Nadiadwala announced Salman Khan's Kick sequel, Kick 2

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, also has Kick 2 in the pipeline. The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson announced the sequel to Kick. In a picture posted by the production house, Salman flaunted his muscles from the shoot of Kick 2.

2. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film Alpha to release on Christmas 2025

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming film, Alpha, is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films shared the news with netizens that Alpha is scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, 2025. The YRF Spy Universe film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

3. Govinda spoke about accidental bullet injury for the first time after his hospital discharge

Govinda, who recently underwent leg surgery for his bullet injury, was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Govinda was spotted coming out in a wheelchair and detailed about the unfortunate mishap. The Hero No.1 actor recalled that he was leaving to attend a show in Kolkata. Govinda shared that he documented the blood oozing from his foot in videos.

4. Citadel: Diana star Matilda De Angelis called Priyanka Chopra 'badass'

Italian actress Matilda De Angelis recently praised Priyanka Chopra's performance in the American spy series, Citadel (2023). In an interview with News18, Matilda, who will be seen in the Italian installment, Citadel: Diana, shared that PeeCee was quite "badass" in the original series.

5. Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda have Suhana Khan's 'CTRL' of life and happiness

Suhana Khan attended the screening of Ananya Panday's recently released film, CTRL on October 3. Suhana dropped a few pictures with her BFFs Ananya and Navya Nanda from the screening on her Instagram stories. The Archies star tagged them and stated they "CTRL" her life and happiness.

