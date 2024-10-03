Bollywood Newswrap, October 3: Shah Rukh Khan in talks with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik; Ajay Devgn and team to launch Singham Again trailer at grand event

Another day, another time to explore the latest happenings in Bollywood. October 3, 2024, was about major updates in Bollywood, from a report of Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with Amar Kaushik for a project, the news about the makers of Singham Again releasing its trailer soon, and more. Let's check the top 5 news of the day below.

1. Shah Rukh Khan in talks with Amar Kaushik for a film?

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for King, is likely to collaborate with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik in the future. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that SRK is in talks with Amar and producer Dinesh Vijan.

2. Singham Again team to launch the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s film at an event?

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again will be released on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the trailer of Rohit Shetty's directorial will be released on October 7. It is reportedly scheduled to be launched at an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai.

3. Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker during the Walker World India Tour?

Jigra star Alia Bhatt is expected to perform with Grammy-winner DJ Alan Walker at the Walker World India Tour. An exclusive source told us that the performance will be "truly special" and a fusion of Bollywood and electronic music on stage.

4. Sunny Deol welcomed Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Border 2

Sunny Deol welcomed Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Border 2. Sunny dropped a video on Instagram which features his co-star Ahan's dialogue in voiceover from the upcoming film. The young actor will be playing one of the soldiers in the film.

5. The Housefull 5 team posed together during a cruise shoot

The Housefull 5 team is onboard a cruise as they shoot for the upcoming comic caper in London. The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment dropped a picture of the ensemble star cast along with director Tarun Manshukhani. The team posed together on the cruise while smiling for the group picture.

