Ranveer Singh poses with boy gang ft Arjun Kapoor, Anant Ambani in UNSEEN pics as Sukhbir congratulates him for baby girl with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood stars and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are overjoyed as they recently welcomed their daughter and shared the news on social media. Singer Sukhbir congratulated them with unseen photos from Anant Ambani’s wedding that are definitely worth seeing. The photos also feature Arjun Kapoor and Anant Ambani.

Taking to Instagram today (September 17), Sukhbir shared some photos with his boy gang. The first image from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding shows Sukhbir smiling alongside Anant, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. The photos also feature the same group, with Ranveer looking dapper in a blue pantsuit, affectionately posing with Sukhbir. This impressive gang has certainly caught our attention!

Check out the heartwarming post below!

In his post, Sukhbir congratulated new parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. He wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone on the arrival of their beautiful daughter! Wishing them endless joy and love as they embrace this new chapter of parenthood!”

At Anant Ambani’s wedding, Sukhbir had Bollywood stars dancing to his Punjabi tunes. Afterward, he shared a series of photos on social media featuring notable personalities. The album starts with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni with Sukhbir. It continues with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, followed by Sukhbir with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. He also posted pictures with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, musician Tesher, and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently seen returning home with their newborn daughter. The first photos of them with their baby were taken as they arrived. Padukone radiated with a post-delivery glow, sporting glasses and cradling their little one wrapped in white. Singh, filled with joy, was right by her side.

On September 8, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the news of their baby girl's arrival with a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple's message read, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer." Following the birth, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to reflect her new role as a mother, which now says, "Feed, burp, sleep, repeat," giving a glimpse into her motherhood journey.

ALSO READ: New mom Deepika Padukone makes us melt in her FIRST LOOK post delivery; don't miss glimpse of her and Ranveer Singh's baby girl