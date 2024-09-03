Bollywood Newswrap, September 3: How is Salman Khan managing Sikandar shoot amid rib injury? Kareena Kapoor on spending time with Jeh at The Buckingham Murders shoot

Today, September 3, 2024, was filled with notable events and updates from the film industry, including controversies, statements, movie news, and trailer releases. It was another busy day for Bollywood. We've compiled a news wrap with the top headlines from today, so you won't miss a thing.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 3, 2024:

1. Here’s how Salman Khan is managing to shoot action sequences for Sikandar

Given the rib injury the superstar sustained a week ago, Midday reported that AR Murugadoss has managed the situation effectively. The source mentioned that the team is now filming with Salman between 4 pm and 10 pm, primarily focusing on lighter action scenes. Body doubles are being used for other shots, including some stunts. The more intense fight sequences that Salman is expected to perform will be filmed at a later time.

2. AP Dhillon assures fans that he is ‘safe’ a day after shots were fired at his Canada residence

AP Dhillon updated his followers on Instagram stories regarding his well-being a day after shots were fired at his house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. He stated that he and his loved ones are safe and expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out, acknowledging that their support means a lot to him.

Advertisement

3. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to now hit theaters around Republic Day 2025

Akshay Kumar fans will need to wait a bit longer for Sky Force. The film, originally scheduled for an October 2, 2024, release, has now been rescheduled for a Republic Day week release in 2025. According to recent updates, the new release date is January 24, 2025.

4. Ananya Panday admits she burnt photo of her ex

In a conversation with Fever FM, Ananya Panday was asked whether she had ever flushed a photo of an ex. She laughed and responded that she had burned it instead, noting that flushing it could have resulted in a bigger disaster if it got stuck. When asked if she had kept any mementos from an ex, she mentioned that she had an "ex-box" with various items and memories. She also referenced Kourtney Kardashian, who had a similar "ex-box" filled with keepsakes.

5. Kareena Kapoor on son Jeh being with her on the sets of The Buckingham Murders

Advertisement

Kareena shared her pleasure in juggling her roles as a mother and wife alongside her work. Speaking about her children, Taimur and Jeh, she noted that Jeh had accompanied her to the set. he added that she genuinely enjoys the dynamic of managing both her professional and personal life, saying, "I truly love the hustle of working while being a mother and wife."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to now hit theaters around Republic Day 2025? Here’s what we know