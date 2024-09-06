Bollywood Newswrap, September 6: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol in Border 2; Ranbir Kapoor’s UNSEEN PICS from Ramayana sets and more

Today, September 6, 2024, was filled with notable events and updates from the film industry, including Diljit Dosanjha joining Border 2, Alia Bhatt's character Satya's Jigra posters, Ranbir Kapoor's unseen picture with fans from the sets of Ramayana, cast announcements, and so much more. It was another busy day for Bollywood. We've compiled a news wrap with the top headlines from today, so you won't miss a thing.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 6, 2024:

1. Border 2: After Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Diljit Dosanjh in battalion of 'biggest war'

Sunny Deol announced that Diljit Dosanjh has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. In a video shared by Deol, the announcement begins with a song from the original Border film, followed by a compelling monologue from Dosanjh: “Iss desh ki taraf uthne wali har nazar jhukh jaati hai khaunf se, in sarhadon par jab."

2. Jigra: Alia Bhatt is ready to fight against all odds as she teases ‘Satya mein dum hai’ in new posters

In the newly released posters, Alia's character exudes a fierce determination, seemingly prepared to face any obstacles head-on. She is seen wearing a striped blue and white shirt paired with black trousers, with her short hair and stern expression enhancing the intensity of the look. The caption accompanying the post teased, "Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai."

Advertisement

3. Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles as he poses with fans from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana sets

In the viral photos, Ranbir Kapoor is captured smiling as he poses for selfies with three fans. Kapoor is casually dressed in a grey hoodie and blue cap, looking stylish. His lean physique is also sparking excitement for his upcoming role in Ramayana.

4. Imran Khan reveals he and Aamir Khan along with their family ‘sit down’ to discuss about mental health

Imran Khan mentioned that his decision to open up about his experiences with mentakl health was influenced by his family and Aamir Khan. He explained that his cousin, Ira Khan, who is also Aamir Khan's daughter, played a significant role due to her involvement in running a community organization dedicated to raising mental health awareness. Imran shared that over the past couple of years, they have had various discussions about mental health.

5. Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in ‘every weather’ as she drops BTS PICS from The Buckingham Murders

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, on Instagram. In one photo, she is seen filming outdoors, wrapped in a cozy jacket. Another black-and-white image captures her flashing a big smile between takes.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan reveals he and Aamir Khan along with their family ‘sit down’ to discuss about mental health; Here’s how Ira played part in it