UNSEEN Pics: Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles as he poses with fans from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana sets

Ranbir Kapoor is currently immersed in the filming of the highly anticipated epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Since the film's announcement, there has been significant excitement, and reports suggest that Kapoor is deeply committed to the project, leaving no detail overlooked. Recently, photos of the star with fans on set have gone viral on social media.

In these viral images, the Wake Up Sid actor is seen smiling and taking selfies with three fans. Kapoor is dressed in a grey hoodie and a blue cap, looking dapper. His lean appearance is also generating buzz for Ramayana.

Check out the viral pictures here:

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir revealed that he has been dedicating three to four hours daily to film role training. When asked about the film, he mentioned that its details have not yet been disclosed.

The Animal actor described how his workout routine has evolved for the role. He explained that his previous regimen involved traditional exercises like dumbbells, chest presses, and protein intake. However, he is now working with a Korean trainer named Nam, who has significantly altered his approach to training. Kapoor trains with Nam for three hours daily.

Pinkvilla reported that Tiwari and his team are working on Ramayana as a two-part saga featuring Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The source explained that due to the film's large scale, the decision was made to shoot both parts concurrently, rather than waiting for the results of the first part before beginning the second.

It was also revealed that a significant portion of Ramayana Part Two will be filmed before the release of Ramayana Part One. The team has planned a 350-day shooting schedule for both films, which will include scenes with the entire cast as well as individual sequences.

The aim is to release both parts within a year of each other, with the principal shooting for both set to be completed by December 2025. Post-production will occur simultaneously with filming, and the release date for the first part will be announced once shooting wraps up.

