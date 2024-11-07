Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan gives EPIC response to fan pointing out his n**ed scene in show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; ‘Pura show mein…’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny has debuted on the streaming platform today, i.e. on November 7, 2024. While Raj & DK's web show has been receiving rave reviews, a fan humorously stated that he felt bad about makers always wanting Varun to bare it all on-screen, prompting an even more epic reply from the actor.

A user on X stated that he has watched 3 episodes of Citadel: Honey Bunny and is enjoying Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer. Though he hailed the performances of both the actors but pointed out his concern about directors wanting to show Dhawan n*ked on-screen.

He wrote, "#CitadelHoneyBunny : 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta ha."

Amused by the concern, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor replied, "Pura show mein mainly kapda Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo (I am wearing clothes in the entire show watch that as well) followed by a laughter-emoji #CitadelHoneyBunny"

As one can anticipate, fans of Varun couldn’t help reacting to the post with their engaging comments. A fan wrote, "The Maddock horror universe success lies in Varun Dhawan n*ked. That’s the scene connecting Stree2, Munjya and Bhediya," another fan urged, "VARUN KAM HI KAPDE PEHENO PLS NO COMPLAINTS" while a third fan noted, "VD being VD."

Additionally, another user complimented, "Rahi Gambhir u killed it in every scene ep 6 fight scene was mass", "Bahut Badiya Show hai Varun God bless you" wished another user.

Notably, Varun earlier bared it all for some of the scenes of the 2022-released horror-comedy, Bhediya backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is an Indian spin-off of the American series, Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra that features her in the role of Nadia. Apart from Varun and Samantha, the cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

