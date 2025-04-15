Costao: Ahead of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s thriller, 5 real-life hero movies on OTT you can’t miss

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to portray a real-life hero in the upcoming ZEE5 original film Costao. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film is inspired by the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from 1990s Goa who took on a powerful smuggling racket alone, highlighting his courage and integrity in the face of corruption. Before its release, here are five other Bollywood films based on real-life heroes available on OTT platforms:

5 real-life hero-based movies on OTT to look out for ahead of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costao:

1. Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

Raazi is a gripping espionage thriller inspired by the real-life story of Sehmat Khan, an undercover Indian spy who married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Portrayed by Alia Bhatt, Sehmat risks everything to pass critical intelligence to India.

2. Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

Sardar Udham is a powerful biographical drama based on the life of Udham Singh, the revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, the film explores Udham’s journey from trauma to rebellion, shedding light on his unwavering resolve and patriotism.

3. Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

Shershaah is a patriotic war drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a brave Indian Army officer who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999. Played by Sidharth Malhotra, the film follows Batra’s journey from his early life to his heroic acts on the battlefield, especially his iconic capture of Point 4875.

4. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a 2020 Hindi-language biographical drama directed by Sharan Sharma. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian Air Force women officers to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

5. Batla House (Amazon Prime Video)

Batla House (2019) is a gripping action thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani, inspired by the controversial 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. The film stars John Abraham as ACP Sanjay Kumar, a character based on real-life police officer DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. It delves into the aftermath of the encounter, where two suspected terrorists were killed and a police officer lost his life.

