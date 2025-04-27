Costao's Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how industry differentiates between actors based on their looks: 'Here, we have categories…'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. The upward going graph a testimony of his hard work and dedication to reach where he is today. But is he still considered as a hero by the industry? Sharing his two cents on the matter, the ace star stated that Bollywood differentiates between actors. He further revealed how there are categories like actor, hero, star and superstar. Read on!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to doing minor and supporting roles to playing key characters on films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto and more. But despite working in the Hindi film industry, he feels being subjected to discriminations by makers. During an interview with Mid-Day, the Haddi actor was asked if the industry doesn’t trust actors who don’t fit its stereotype of how a hero should look.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, the Siddiqui stated that internationally, they don’t differentiate between actors based on their looks as they just cast a good actor. “Here, we have categories like actor, hero, star, superstar,” he stated adding that Bollywood has great actors but they’re spotted doing smaller roles in movies and web shows.

According to him, they aren’t supporting actors but are great actors. However, no one thinks of making a film with them. “And maybe no one ever will. We will be gone one day, but this will go on,” the actor expressed. Giving the example of stars like Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Naseeruddin Shah, the Mom actor opined that the problem is that none of these great actors ever made a film that’s worth Rs 20-30 crore.

He further stated that today, everyone showers praise at them and calls them great actors, but no one ever made a big film with them. Speaking his mind about actors who are categorized as ‘heroes’, Nawazuddin said, “But those whom you are trusting, what are they doing? We are seeing what’s happening to the films that are coming nowadays with new actors.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the biographical crime drama film, Costao. Directed by Sejal Shah, it is set to release on May 1, 2025, on Zee5.

