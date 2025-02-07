Crime Beat on OTT: When and where to watch Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad starrer thriller

We have a piece of good news for all the viewers who are often on the lookout for thriller crime series that would keep them hooked. Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad are returning to entertain the audience with their on-screen presence with the upcoming new series, Crime Beat. A while ago, the makers dropped the official poster of the show and revealed when and where the series can be enjoyed. Read on to know all the details!

When and Where to watch Crime Beat

A while ago, Zee5 dropped a collab post with Addinath Kothare, Saba Azad, Saqib Saleem, and Sai Tamhankar to announce their upcoming new series, Crime Beat. The show will premiere on February 21, 2025, exclusively on the streaming platform.

The captivating poster features the impressive cast of their characters. In the captions, they wrote, “Rookie journalist Abhishek aspires to become famous. As he unearths one of the best-kept secrets in the city with a vigilant cop by his side, he realizes his chief editor is hiding a secret too.”

Zee5 announces new series, Crime Beat:

Plot of Crime Beat

The official teaser showcases the journey of a crime reporter trying to solve a mystery. “Crime Beat, an honest cop, a dangerous criminal, and a twisted journalist are coming together so be prepared for some breaking news! #CrimeBeat on #ZEE5, coming soon,” the synopsis of the show read.

While talking to ANI about the series, the makers said that the plot is unique, and their vision with Crime Beat is to introduce audiences to a rare piece of entertainment that has not made its debut in India.

Cast and Crew of Crime Beat

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, Crime Beat stars Saqib Salim, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Addinath Kothare, Saba Azad and others in key roles.

Back in 2023, Saba took to her social media handle and announced her association with the drama series. She dropped the gripping teaser of the show and penned, “My next!! Khabar pakki hai, Crime Beat will blow you away! #CrimeBeat on #ZEE5 coming soon.”

Saba Azad drops teaser of Crime Beat:

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!