Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and MXPlayer

The weekend is around the corner, and we’re back with our compiled list to help you plan your entertainment. If you're unsure about what to watch this weekend among the latest releases, we've got you covered. Here’s a list of Hindi movies and OTT shows that debuted this week.

From Bobby Deol’s Aashram to the Shabana Azmi-led Dabba Cartel, check out these projects you can enjoy with your friends and family.

1. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Release Date: February 27

Streaming platform: MX Player

Bobby Deol is back with his iconic role as Baba Nirala in the second part of the third season of Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, this new installment of the crime thriller explores a darker and more intense storyline.

The show continues the story following Deol’s character’s arrest, depicting the downfall of the empire he once built. Meanwhile, Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami aspires to claim the top position, and Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi returns to seek revenge.

Esha Gupta, Vikram Kochchar, and Tridha Choudhury, among others, reprise their roles in this gripping new season.

2. Dabba Cartel

Release Date: February 28

Streaming platform: Netflix

The recently released crime thriller Dabba Cartel revolves around five women who run a drug business under the guise of a humble dabba service. As their business expands, they face growing threats from law enforcement and the dangerous world of organized crime.

The show boasts an impressive star cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, and Lillete Dubey.

3. Ziddi Girls

Release Date: February 27

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Last but not least, Ziddi Girls is a light-hearted young adult drama series centered on the rollercoaster world of college-going girls. Directed by Shonali Bose, the show takes viewers on a journey to Matilda House College—a place where tradition runs deep, yet change is inevitable. A fearless new generation arrives, challenging established norms, breaking barriers, and standing up for their beliefs.

The series introduces fresh talent, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli, alongside acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, and Nandish Singh Sandhu.

Which one of these are you planning to watch?