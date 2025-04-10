Mumbai or Bengaluru? Find out which city has Deepika Padukone’s heart; don’t miss nostalgic glimpses: WATCH

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her motherhood phase to the core— away from movies, but not from social media! The actress often makes social media posts, ensuring interaction with her fans get going. Most recently, she shared a video talking about her love for Mumbai and Bengaluru, emphasizing how both cities have contributed to her life.

On Wednesday, April 9, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a video as she got her hair styled. The post was captioned, "A question I get asked ever so often…Bengaluru or Mumbai?"

A small video begins with a person asking the Bajirao Mastani actress from behind the camera if she misses Corner House, a popular dessert spot from her hometown. In her response, the actress admitted to missing it, but also expressed happiness about not having one in Mumbai. She explained it with a smile by noting that it would require a "different level of willpower."

She further picks her choice between Bombay and Bengaluru. Expressing her love for both the cities, she stated, "Whenever I come back to Bengaluru, it feels like home, you know, because this is where I’ve lived a large part of my life. This is where I’ve grown up, my friends, my school, my college, so all of those formative years and those experiences have all been here".

"But Bombay again because professionally, that’s where my life began and that’s where home is now, and the energy in Mumbai is very very different, so it’s very difficult to choose one over the other. But I feel like both cities have really influenced my 39 years," she further added.

In addition to this, the video also encapsulated her rare childhood, school, and college days photographs with some throwback clips from her early modeling days in Mumbai.

Reacting to the post, several fans gushed over the post with one user expressing, "Deepika Padukone's childhood photo, her cuteness started when she was a little girl love you DP" and another fan wrote, "You can take a girl outta Bengaluru, but you can't take the ooru outta the girl!"

On the professional front, DP was last seen in Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again.

