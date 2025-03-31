Dia Mirza’s heartfelt post for husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira is proof of their lovely bond; see PICS

Dia Mirza has been winning hearts ever since she was crowned the Miss India Asia Pacific 2000. After taking over the glamour world, she stepped into the acting space with the 2001 movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which became a classic over the years. On the personal front, she got married for the second time to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. On his daughter Samaira Rekhi’s 16th birthday, the actress penned a sweet note. Read on!

Even though Dia Mirza is not the biological mother of Samaira Rekhi, both of them share a loving bond. As the youngster turned 16 on March 30, the beauty queen took to her Instagram handle and made the girl feel special by penning a sweet note. The Nadaaniyan actress dropped multiple images featuring her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and birthday girl Samaira.

In the captions, Mirza expressed, “Happy Sixteenth Birthday Our Baby Girl. You are becoming everything you are meant to be and it is the greatest privilege of our lives to share your journey. Love you forever and beyond.”

Dia Mirza pens a sweet note for Samaira Rekhi on her birthday:

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in 2021 in Mumbai. The couple ditched a big fat wedding and opted for an intimate one with only their loved ones in attendance. They also invited a female priest to officiate their wedding as per Indian traditions. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress shared why they took such a path-breaking decision.

Advertisement

Dia revealed, “Honestly for me it was, I was at a friend's wedding and I saw this lady (Sheela Atta) perform that wedding and I was so deeply moved by it and I couldn't remember the last time I felt so emersed, so involved, and so spiritually connected to the ceremony. And, I was like I have to call her. Sheela Atta is so special that we wanted her to be there for us. She was very generous and kind and she came."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mirza was last seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut film, Naadaniyan.