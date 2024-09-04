Did you know Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Daisy Shah was a background dancer in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein song Bolo Bolo Kya Baat Hui? PICS Inside

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the iconic love sage of R Madhavan and Dia Mirza, is back in theatres after 2001 and fans can't keep calm! The epic love tale gives out all the feel of early 2000s romance and pure love. While everyone knows the actors who have been a part of this film, there has been another famous actress who was a part of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It is none other than Daisy Shah!

Daisy Shah is among the prominent names in the world of showbiz. From starting her career as a background dancer to playing the lead in Salman Khan's film and then showing her real personality on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the actress has done it all and impressed the audience.

However, not many know but in her initial days, Daisy Shah was a part of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Yes, the actress was seen as the background dancer in Bolo Bolo Kya Baat Hui song. This song in the film plays with Maddy (R Madhavan) falls in love with Reena (Dia Mirza).

Take a look at Daisy Shah's PICS from Bolo Bolo Kya Baat Hui song here-

Interesting right? Indeed Daisy Shah has come a long way and has inspired many through her journey in the entertainment world. Due to her impressive acting prowess and talent, she became a prominent personality in the industry. Daisy rose to fame after playing the lead role opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. She then did various Bollywood films like Hate Story 3, Race 3 and a few others.

Daisy impressed her fans after showing her daredevil personality in Rohit Shetty-led hit reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. During her stint in the show, she formed a close bond with Shiv Thakare and a few other contestants of the stunt-based show.

Speaking about the film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Tanaaz Irani and a few others in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on October 19, 2001. The movie failed to perform at box office but gained immense love from the audience when it aired on Television. Considering the fame and amazing storyline of the movie, it was re-released in theatres on August 30, 2024.

