POLL: Which John Abraham film on OTT has impressed you the most? Vedaa to Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran; VOTE

John Abraham has made his mark in Bollywood with his remarkable versatility. From portraying a patriotic officer to a ruthless antagonist, he excels in every role, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Now, Pinkvilla is letting fans decide which of his performances stands out the most. Vote for your favorite John Abraham film streaming on OTT now!

1. Pathaan

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan took the audience by storm with its gripping action sequences and power-packed performances. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the film set new box office records and became an instant sensation.

SRK plays a former RAW agent who is forced out of exile to thwart a catastrophic terrorist attack masterminded by Jim, portrayed by John Abraham. Deepika Padukone adds intrigue as a mysterious spy. John’s portrayal of the formidable antagonist won audiences over with his commanding screen presence, intense action sequences, and sheer charisma.

Catch the adrenaline-pumping action of Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video!

2. Batla House

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House brings to life the gripping events of the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. John Abraham steps into the role of ACP Sanjay Kumar, a dedicated officer caught in a storm of political and media scrutiny following a high-stakes police operation against Indian Mujahideen terrorists.

Blending action, drama, and real-life intensity, the film dives deep into the complexities of law enforcement, justice, and public perception.

Watch the gripping action thriller Batla House on Amazon Prime Video!

3. Vedaa

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is a powerful story of resilience and rebellion. Set in Barmer, Rajasthan, the 2024 action drama follows Vedaa Berwa (Sharvari), a Dalit law student who becomes a target of caste-based oppression. After facing devastating personal losses, she finds an unexpected mentor in Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham), who trains her in boxing, arming her with the strength to take on a brutal system.

Catch Vedaa on ZEE5!

4. Satyameva Jayate

Starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, Satyameva Jayate is a gripping vigilante drama that dives deep into the battle against corruption. John takes on the role of a relentless avenger, determined to serve justice to those exploiting the system, no matter the cost. The film delivers high-octane action, powerful emotions, and a strong message on justice.

Watch Satyameva Jayate on Amazon Prime Video!

5. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran brings to life the true story of India's covert nuclear tests in Pokhran. John Abraham plays Captain Ashwat Raina, an IAS and RAW officer tasked with leading a top-secret mission while staying one step ahead of American and Pakistani intelligence.

Unlike his usual action-packed roles, he trades brute force for strategy, showcasing a restrained yet impactful performance. The film is a tribute to India's scientific and military brilliance, capturing the tension, risks, and triumph of a historic moment that forever changed the nation's global standing.

Stream Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran on Zee5!

