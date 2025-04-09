Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar drops intense new look as Kathakali dancer, fans can’t stop praising the ‘powerful’ avatar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is ready to return to the silver screen with his upcoming historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a key figure who stood up for justice during a turbulent era. The film sheds light on the events that unfolded after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The actor recently shared a new look dressed in traditional Kathakali costume and fans were quick to shower praise, calling the look 'powerful.'

Taking to Instagram today (April 9), Akshay Kumar dropped a new poster from his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2. In the pic, he is seen donning traditional Kathakali attire, captured mid-pose in a powerful stance that's hard to miss.

Alongside the poster, Akshay shared a thought-provoking caption that read, “This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas.”

As soon as the actor shared the poster, excitement swept through social media. Fans and celebs alike flooded the comments section with praise. Bhumi Pednekar reacted with a raising hands emoji, while Rakul Preet Singh showed her appreciation with clapping emoticons. One fan wrote, "Actor at his peak with every new film and every new role." While another added, "What a powerful pic! Just 9 days to go for #KesariChapter2."

A user also wrote, “Akshay ka comeback time agaya.” A fan also commented, “Masterpiece poster.” Others chimed in with phrases like "Superb look, absolutely loving it" and "WOW! So proud of our culture and this powerful representation."

Meanwhile, the much-awaited trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 dropped on April 3, giving audiences a glimpse into the story of one of India’s most significant courtroom battles. Based on real events, the film explores the turbulent aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and follows C. Sankaran Nair’s relentless pursuit of justice against the British Empire.

The film also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan and is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is slated to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

