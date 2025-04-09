When Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel revealed people found their chemistry ‘steamy’: ‘I love her so much’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated stars in the Indian film industry. She made her international debut back in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. The pairing of both the stars created quite a buzz back then. Do you remember the time when the international star professed his love for the actress? He even went on to reveal that people found their chemistry 'steamy.'

In an old interview with CNN News 18 in 2016, Vin Diesel talked about his bond with Deepika Padukone.

He said, "I love her so much, and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to Fast 7 and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like 'Ahhh, it's so steamy. They have so much chemistry together.' It was just a matter of time before we were going to work together. I loved every single moment spent with her."

During the interview, Deepika, through a video, even asked Vin to talk about his favorite scene when they shot for the third installment of the xXx franchise. Gushing over the actress, he admitted that his love for her couldn’t be put into words. He argued that they had amazing scenes together, with one shot on the waterfront being his favorite.

According to him, there was "so much heart" in the scene, and he described the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress as "special". He admitted feeling blessed to be a part of the film where he was introducing the actress to the whole world, "because the next global superstar is coming from India", he further added.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which starred Ajay Devgn. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more in key roles.

Going further, the actress has yet to make an official announcement about her next project. Last year in September, she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Dua. The actress is currently dedicating all her time to their little one.

