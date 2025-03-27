Neha Kakkar claims organizers of Melbourne show ‘ran away’ with her money; reveals ACTUAL TRUTH behind delay: ‘My band was not even given food...’

Neha Kakkar was subjected to harsh criticism after her video of arriving late at the Melbourne concert and breaking down on stage went viral on the internet. Now, a couple of days after, the singer has broken her silence, revealing the detailed reason behind the delay. She went on to claim that the show sponsors had run away with her money.

On March 27, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of slides addressing the ongoing controversy. The singer mentioned that she was being questioned for coming 3 hours late on stage, but no one bothered to check on the reason behind the delay. She said she didn’t talk about the inconvenience caused on the stage, noting she was no one to 'punish' anyone. However, she had to speak up as it had come to her name now.

She revealed, "Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food."

"Inspite of all this We still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything bcz there my fans were waiting for hrs for me."

"Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn't do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough," she further added.

On a concluding note, she expressed her gratitude towards people who stood and spoke "beautifully" for her. She appreciated the efforts taken by them to clarify the situation and thanked people who attended her concert that day, cried with her and danced their hearts out.

She made a special mention of her ‘NeHearts’ for always standing up for her and everyone who supported her and showered her with their love.