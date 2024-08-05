Did Priyanka Chopra get massively injured on sets of her upcoming film The Bluff? Actress drops pics ft 'bloody' face

Priyanka Chopra has just completed filming her latest Hollywood project, The Bluff. Throughout the production, she has kept fans in the loop with numerous behind-the-scenes updates. These include images of her on-set injuries, adorable videos of her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, singing, and fascinating glimpses of the prosthetics and props used in the film.

Recently, she unveiled a highly realistic makeup look, explaining the intriguing process of creating burnt hair effects for the shoot, which is definitely worth seeing.

Today, on August 5, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share photos where her face is covered in blood, along with images of her bloodied, injured, and singed hands. She also revealed the trick used to create burnt-hair effects on the set. In a video posted by our Desi girl, she is seen asking her stylist how they achieve the burnt hair look. The stylist demonstrated this by crushing rice bubbles/cereals and applying them to the hair with hairspray, creating a convincingly burnt appearance.

Sharing the photos and videos, Priyanka Chopra revealed that it is all makeup, adding that the pictures are from the last week of filming. She captioned the post, “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff Last week of filming! PS: fyi for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a crew creates make believe into reality.”

Advertisement

As soon as Priyanka shared the photos, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, “The best! Can't wait to watch this movie and know more about Ercell.” Another commented, “I can’t wait to meet Ercell! This one looks like it’ll be the bloodiest, bravest, boldest character of yours and I’M HERE FOR IT!!!” A third fan added, “Hard work always pays off!!!”

Earlier, the Citadel star posted a video on her Instagram stories showcasing a moment with her mother, Madhu Chopra. In the footage, filmed in a car en route to the wrap party, the mother-daughter pair is seen enjoying the Bollywood classic Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee from the film Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan.

She mentioned that the song is her go-to for arriving late to the wrap party. As she enjoyed the music with her mother, the actress added a caption to the video: “My song for when you’re late to the wrap party, or maybe not at all. Anyone relate?”

Advertisement

The Bluff is an upcoming American film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. Priyanka Chopra stars in the lead role, joined by Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

In addition to The Bluff, Chopra will appear in the action comedy Heads of State alongside John Cena. She is also set to return for the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel and will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, where she'll star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra admits she is slightly ‘biased’ as she showers love on hubby Nick Jonas for The Good Half; ‘You are phenomenal’