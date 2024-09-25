Did you know Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar 2 has a special connection to Jaaved Jaaferi's Takeshi’s Castle?

Bhuvan Bam-led series Taaza Khabar 2 is gearing up for its release. The series will feature Jaaved Jaaferi in the role of an antagonist. Meanwhile, Bam recently revealed that he pitched the web show to Jaaferi while he made a call to tell him about his version of Takeshi’s Castle that had premiered on Amazon Prime.

During a recent conversation with India Today, Bhuvan Bam recalled when the trailer of Takeshi’s Castle was released, he called Jaaved Jaaferi. He admitted it was a big thing for him to step into his shoes, but he accepted the chance as it was a "great opportunity" for him.

He further recollected his memory of telling Jaaved, "'Sir, main Bhuvan baat kar raha hoon (My name is Bhuvan). Takeshi's trailer has come today'. He said, 'I watched it. It's good, it's very good. Let's meet some time. I have seen your work'," recalled Bhuvan further adding that it was an "out of syllabus" conversation for him.

The beloved YouTuber further continued by recalling he pitched the idea of Taaza Khabar 2 during the call and called it his honor to share screen space with him. "That is when we pitched it to him because casting an antagonist is a very difficult task," stated Bam.

The 30-year-old opined people have an idea about the behavior of the same faces but no one has seen Jaaved in a negative role. Citing his own experience, he stated that when he would stand in front of him on the sets, and deliver his dialogues in front of him, he couldn’t make out if it was the same Jaaved who used to make people laugh.

"He has done such a fabulous job, and it has been an honour for me and the entire team to have him, Mahesh Manjrekar and Devn Bhojani on board," he mentioned.

On a concluding note, he called himself lucky to be able to share the screen with "legends." He stated that he is the youngest on set with the least experience in acting. Thus, he feels "luckiest" to get a chance to watch "these legends" perform.

The second season of Taaza Khabar also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shilpa Shukla in the key roles. It will start premiering on Disney+Hotstar on September 27, 2024.

