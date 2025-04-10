Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan during Yash Chopra’s Darr; ‘Sabko samajh aa gayi ki kya sahi tha...’

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan starred in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film, Darr. While the film was a mammoth success, it started a cold war between the two stars. Nonetheless, the duo buried the hatchet after King Khan arrived at the success party of Gadar 2. After expressing his desire to work with him again, Deol recently reacted to their fallout, stating they have moved on from it.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with News 18, Sunny Deol was asked if he aspires to collaborate with any other star in a multi-starrer film. In response to this, the actor stated that there are so many stars, and he can work with any of them. He also highlighted his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr, wondering what they could do together now, years later.

Upon being asked about their fallout, the Jaat actor claimed that arguments keep happening, and they are resolved as well. He was further asked if he was still upset with the King actor or the late director Yash Chopra.

Deol said, “I wasn’t upset as such. Whatever happened then, it happened; that time has passed. Uske baad sabko samajh aa gayi ki kya sahi tha kya galat that toh use wapas dohraane ka koi matlab nahin to aage kaise badhenge (After that, everyone knew what was right and what was wrong, so it makes no sense to repeat it all over again. Otherwise, how will we move on)?”

Advertisement

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Deol had called Darr a "mistake" and the making of the film "the worst experience" of his life. “I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing,” he had said.

He also went on to mention that he would never work with Chopra again. According to him, the legendary filmmaker didn’t stick to his words and "betrayed" his faith in him.

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the release of his action entertainer, Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar, Ramya Krishnan, and more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia’s witty reply to tricky question hinting at 'Vijay' Varma post-breakup is breaking internet: WATCH video