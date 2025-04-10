Varun Dhawan accompanied by wife Natasha Dalal gets embarrassed after passenger slams paps with ‘this is ridiculous’ remark: WATCH

Varun Dhawan is not only among the popular stars of Bollywood but also shares a cordial relationship with his fans and paparazzi alike. Nonetheless, he recently found himself in an awkward situation when he was spotted with his wife, Natasha Dalal, and a passenger expressed her anger over paparazzi for intruding at the airport.

Today, on April 10, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were spotted at the airport as they descended from their car and made their way towards the entry gate.

Things turned a little embarrassing for the actor while he was requested by the paps to pose, but a passenger passing by lashed out at the shutterbugs. She was heard saying, "Can you please let us go? This is ridiculous," and the paparazzi immediately apologized to her.

While Natasha had moved ahead, Dhawan gently asked the paparazzo to move aside to let the lady go. After the woman left, the Border 2 actor took a moment to fulfill the paps’ request by quickly posing for them before leaving.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave for vacation

During their latest airport outing, Varun and his better half slayed it in casual and comfy outfits. Dishing casual fashion goals, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor was seen sporting a coordinated suit with a beige shirt, matching cargo pants, and white Crocs. Keeping up with the style, he completed his look with a cool denim hat and white-framed sunglasses.

Natasha, on the other hand, kept it minimalist yet significant in a matching top with a white oversized shirt on it. She paired them with matching flared pants and kept her hair left open.

Varun and Natasha have been married since 2021. They welcomed their first child last year, a daughter whom they named Lara.

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in a rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will be released later this year on September 12, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has a war-drama film, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol. Directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, it also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in important roles.

