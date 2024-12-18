Dune Prophecy's executive producer Alison Schapker gushes over Tabu and calls her 'Bollywood legend'; says 'We needed somebody to...'

The wait for Tabu’s fans is finally over as the acclaimed Indian actress has finally made her presence felt in the fifth episode of the American science fiction television series Dune: Prophecy. As she stepped into the shoes of Sister Francesca, the Bollywood diva served looks and aced her role as the fierce antagonist.

In a video, executive producer Alison Schapker heaped praise on Tabu, calling her a 'Bollywood legend.' She also stated that they needed somebody to take a front-and-center role.

As Tabu marks her banging entry in the TV series Dune: Prophecy, the team is impressed with her performance as Sister Francesca. The official Instagram handle of the show released a clip wherein executive producer Alison Schapker can be seen talking greatly of the Indian actress. The video opens with the actress creating an impact as she walks towards Emperor Javicco Corrino (played by Mark Strong).

In the audio, one can hear Alison saying, “In the penultimate episode, we needed somebody to come into the show and take a front-and-center role. Tabu is a Bollywood legend, and the fact that she was willing to do it was a great joy for all of us,” expressed the executive producer of the show.

She further spoke about Francesca’s role in the show, which was to gain the confidence and love of the emperor through imprinting. The two were lovers in their younger years. In another video, the Crew actress also spoke about her character, stating that there are many layers to her, but she sees her as a very deep, intense person.

“She has the power of imprinting, and it allows me to explore so many aspects of the mind. Is a great coming together of so many things and for me, to build the character,” Tabu added while speaking about Sister Francesca. Upon watching the B-town star spread her magic in the American show, several celebs, including Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Zoya Akhtar, and Neelam Kothari, lauded her electrifying performance.

While the fifth episode of the show was aired on December 15, the final episode will stream in India on December 23 on JioCinema.

