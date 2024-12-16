When Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Tabu slashed fees to work with Madhur Bhandarkar; filmmaker talks casting challenges

Madhur Bhandarkar, a renowned director known for his impactful films, especially those focused on women-centric stories, recently shared intriguing insights from his career. He revealed that acclaimed actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Tabu chose to lower their fees to work with him. Bhandarkar also opened up about the difficulties he encountered while casting male actors for his women-focused films.

In an interview with Indian Express at Cine Talkies 2024, Madhur Bhandarkar opened up about the ongoing gender and pay disparity in Bollywood. He shared, "I remember Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Priyanka Chopra cutting their fees to do my films." Reflecting on the past, he recalled how, a decade ago, these stars recognized that only he could make films within a tight budget, despite others being hesitant to take on such projects.

The filmmaker pointed out that inflated fees from actors often led to budget constraints and stressed that male actors should also consider reducing their fees for women-centric films, underlining the industry’s continued challenges.

Madhur also shared his struggles with casting male actors in his films and said, "I have faced a problem casting heroes for my films. They didn’t want to do it because the focus was on women. I have an image that if I make a film, it would revolve around women only. Then we have to cast newcomers."

Advertisement

He reminisced about the past, mentioning that actors like Rishi Kapoor had no qualms about starring in films with strong female leads, like Nagina. However, he observed a shift in the industry today, where actors are increasingly concerned about the size of their roles and prefer solo hero or heroine films, reflecting a growing trend of star-driven projects.

Madhur Bhandarkar also encouraged filmmakers to continue creating women-centric films, emphasizing that progress takes time. He shared how, despite facing criticism for his own work, he remained steadfast in his vision. He recalled how Chandni Bar was initially slammed by critics, with some calling it too depressing, and Fashion was mocked as a film better suited for a fashion show.

However, the director urged filmmakers not to be discouraged by such reactions. He pointed out that Laapataa Ladies is now being discussed globally due to its strong content. Reflecting on Chandni Bar, he noted that despite facing tough competition from blockbuster films like Gadar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Lagaan, it still earned nominations at major award shows.

Advertisement

Bhandarkar highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by women-centric films in Bollywood, noting that they are often not fully supported. He explained that even today, when he pitches a project with a female-focused storyline, producers are typically only willing to allocate a budget of Rs 20-22 crores.

However, if the story is male-led, the budget increases to Rs 50-60 crores. He pointed out that this gender and pay disparity continues to persist, making it clear that achieving true equality in the industry remains a work in progress.

Madhur Bhandarkar also reflected on how the female-led film Chandni Bar, with Tabu in the lead, was a turning point in his career. He shared that when he began making films, the industry’s focus was on commercial cinema with mass appeal, and he initially followed that trend because it was the opportunity he had.

However, Chandni Bar marked a significant shift, describing it as the ‘sunrise’ of his career. The success of the film changed the industry's perception of his work and paved the way for more films that explored deeper, more meaningful narratives.

Advertisement

He also spoke about the challenges he faced while trying to get Chandni Bar made, revealing that many producers recognized the film’s potential but insisted on adding several item songs to make it more commercially appealing. However, Madhur was reluctant to compromise on the integrity of the story. According to him, very few producers are willing to back women-centric films, making it even harder to bring such projects to life.

He expressed that he doesn't consider himself the sole flag bearer of women-centric cinema. He acknowledged the contributions of filmmakers like Bimal Roy, Kamaal Amrohi, Guru Dutt, Shyam Benegal, and Raj Kapoor, who also made impactful films centered around women.

Bhandarkar noted that in the 80s, the rise of masala films overshadowed women-centric cinema. However, Chandni Bar was a groundbreaking film for him, as it was released alongside major blockbusters and helped break the stereotypes surrounding women-led films.

ALSO READ: Fashion 2: Madhur Bhandarkar plans to bring sequel series to his highly acclaimed 2008 film; says it has 'all the potential..'