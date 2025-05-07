Esha Deol opens up on why she doesn't believe in 'single mother' label after divorce from Bharat Takhtani and she has a point

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was riding high in her career before stepping back to marry Bharat Takhtani and embrace motherhood. The couple welcomed two daughters. However, their marriage took a rough patch, and after 12 years of marriage, they announced their separation last year. The news came as a shock to everyone. Now, Esha opened up on the 'single mother' label and shared that she doesn't believe in it. She further mentioned co-parenting her daughters with her ex-husband.

In an interview with the Mamaraazzi YouTube channel, Esha Deol, who is the mother of two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, was asked if being a single mom was tough or rewarding. She shared that she doesn't see herself as a single mom and said, "I don't like to think of myself as a single mother because I don't behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me."

The Tumko Meri Kasam actress shared that it's just that she and Bharat Takhtani have changed their roles to maintain a cohesive family unit for the sake of their daughters. She explained that despite their changed dynamics, they both work together to co-parent their children and ensure stability.

Esha also revealed how she manages her work and motherhood and shared that to master the art of time management is to balance both roles. She shared that she plans her schedule in advance to take out an adequate amount of time for her daughters.

The actress added, "For instance, if one day, I have to shoot for 10 or 12 hours, I try and spend at least 4 hours with my daughters with complete dedication. On an off day, I spend the entire day with my kids."

Esha Deol further admitted that she devotes her time to things she feels satisfied and fulfilled. She also admitted to cutting back on social outings to prioritize her children, as she feels it's the only way to balance it.

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in 2012 and announced their separation in 2024. Taking it to social media, they wrote that they had mutually decided to go their separate ways.

However, the duo noted that the most important thing for them will always be the well-being of their daughters, Radhya and Miraya. They also asked for privacy in this tough time.

