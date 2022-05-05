EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh set to shoot for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 next week

Karan Johar gave a section of Bollywood buffs a mini heart-attack on Wednesday when he announced that his popular chat show Koffee With Karan won't be returning. Soon after, his announcement came with a twist, as he revealed that the chat show will be returning with a new season and will head to a major streaming platform. Much to the relief of his fans and die-hard lovers of the show, Karan has promised that this time 'there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years'.

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that the chat show's first guests are all set to shoot next week. The Bollywood stars who will be gracing the couch first include Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Alia and Ranveer will be shooting for their episode around 10 May in the city.

While fans would expect Alia to come with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Ranveer's guest pairing doesn't come as a surprise. The duo are the lead pair in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo will be returning to the director's chair for this film and there just might be a lot of on-set secrets that the duo may spill.

This may also be the first time that Alia might talk about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and even her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot. Pinkvilla has also learned that Alia will be off to the UK by mid-May to start shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Click the link to read more details about it.

What do you want Alia and Ranveer to reveal on Karan Johar's Koffee couch? Let us know in the comments below.