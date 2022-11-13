EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik about Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan: ‘He is the most curious person I’ve ever met’

Bhediya, the highly anticipated horror comedy which features Varun Dhawan as the central character, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Bhediya is helmed by the talented filmmaker Amar Kaushik. The highly anticipated project, which revolves around the concept of werewolves, features Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Bhediya is the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijay's horror comedy universe, after the successful films Stree and Roohi. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, director Amar Kaushik opened up about working with Varun Dhawan.

Amar Kaushik about Varun Dhawan Interestingly, the Bhediya director revealed that Varun Dhawan is the most curious person he has ever met. According to Amar Kaushik, the talented actor is extremely enthusiastic and passionate about everything he does. "Varun is the most curious guy I've ever met. Not just in the industry, but in my entire life. He is the first person to call me every morning. He will constantly ask questions about his character, like - 'Can we do this, can we do that.' He is the most enthusiastic person I've ever met. And he is the most passionate actor I've worked with, so far," revealed the Bhediya director. Watch Amar Kaushik's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla: