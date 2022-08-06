EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on venturing into production & direction, 'It is something very important to me &...'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with the sleeper hit Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra and established himself with films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday and Ki & Ka. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and was praised for his riveting performance as Gautam Mehra.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his thoughts on venturing into direction in the future, knowing that he once directed Varun Dhawan too, in a viral clip. Arjun contradicted and told that in fact Varun directed him and that Varun is a terrible director. He gave me the worst role. I was played. He pitched me as the hero of the film and at the end, I was killed off. Varun seems like a very innocent boy but isn’t.”

Arjun returned back to the question and said, “I would like to direct. I will direct and produce and that’s very much on the radar. I in fact feel that if this pandemic didn’t happen, and we were not in the lockdown for 2-3 years, I would have actively started production work. It is something very important to me and I don’t want to take it for granted. I do see myself gather some momentum and time now, and from next year, I will work towards it. I am not putting a timeline because I am also exploring as an actor. I would like to see where that is going. And I am enjoying the process. Production work can begin but direction will still take some time off. I don’t want to be one of those who gives a half-baked project. And it is a trajectory I really want to follow. A director’s job is the toughest and I don’t want to undermine it or do a one-off just for fun. I sleep, eat and dream cinema. Maybe as an actor, some stories don’t suit me. But as an actor or director, they definitely will.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast.

