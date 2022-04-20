EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals THIS film affected him the most in his 10-year long journey.

Ayushmann Khurrana has clocked 10 successful years in Indian cinema today as his debut film Vicky Donor released on 20 April in 2012. Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Ayushmann who got candid about his rollercoaster ride and what he has learned over the years.

When asked if has ever lost himself in the process, due to the varied characters he plays, Ayushmann revealed that he has the ability to detach himself. "It really depends on how you take it. I used to be a method actor when I used to do theatre. But when I became a film actor, started hosting and became more natural, instead of getting overwhelmed by the character, I used to give something to the character. I never took the character back home. I can switch on and switch off very easily. If the cameras are off, I'm myself," the actor revealed to Pinkvilla.

Reminiscing one of the many films that "affected" him, Ayushmann revealed it was Article 15. "Probably there is one film - Article 15 - which really affected me. That's the only dark film I've done. The theme was very dark. I had read a lot about BR Ambedkar and also casteism..that affected me," Ayushmann said,

Adding, "Apart from that, most of the films are light-hearted. The subject can be hard hitting but the narrative is light and soft, that's how I present the story. So that people can consume it easily."

Check out Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Ayushmann:

