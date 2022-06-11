Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan keeps THIS as a memento of his character Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. It broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post-pandemic. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor’s character Rooh Baba was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits.

Interestingly, Kartik revealed that he took his ‘Rooh Baba’ outfit after the filming of his film as a memento along with many memories from the set. Aaryan said, “I took Rooh baba’s outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume… whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying. This Film and This character will always remain close to my heart. Whenever I come across the cape, I get super overwhelmed, reminiscing of the good old shoot days. It's a very special emotion !!” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already garnered a whopping 160 crores at the box office and is elbowing out other big-ticket entertainers, making this a special success for Kartik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next star in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from this, he will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama film, Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.

