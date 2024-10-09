EXCLUSIVE: Manasi Parekh says winning Best Actress National Award for Kutch Express with no Godfather feels ‘magical’

The National Film Award is the biggest honor for actors in India when their country recognizes their hard work through their incredible performances. Yesterday, October 9, 2024, this dream came true for Manasi Parekh, who won the Best Actress National award. The actress shared how she feels the award is the best result of her hard work. She recalled beginning her journey in showbiz without any godfather in the industry and covered a tough journey in her career.

Manasi Parekh gained fame with her stint in Hindi TV shows and gradually entered Gujarati cinema. She worked hard, and finally, her film, Kutch Express, where she played the lead role, won her a Best Actress National award. She won it alongside Nithya Menen and was seen getting emotional as she received the honor from President Droupadi Murmu.

After the win, she had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and shared her views on the win. She said, “This honor feels magical. Having received it during Navaratri, I feel it is a blessing. I have been a self-starter with no backing and no Godfather in the industry. Every step I have taken, every decision, and every project I have done, I have based my judgment, so it has been a very tough journey. Which is why this award feels even more sweet, as it’s like a pat on my back for all my efforts.”

Kutch Express is a Gujarati film produced by Manasi Parekh, who worked hard with her team for the film. Sharing her views on the win for this special film, she said, “Also, I have received it for Kutch Express and not a gigantic Bollywood Hindi project. It’s like my little toddler, whom the entire unit has nurtured with love, is getting the recognition. It’s really very reassuring, and with the award, I feel I have the job to do even more meaningful work so that the whole industry benefits from it.”

The film has won three National Awards, including Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. It is based on the story of a simple homemaker who is under the belief that she has a perfect marriage. However, she later discovers her husband has an extramarital affair and decides to rediscover herself and her life to get him back. Directed by Viral Shah, the cast also included Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary, and Viraf Patel.