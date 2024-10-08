National Awards 2024: Brahmastra makers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji arrive together, Mithun Chakraborty attends with arm brace; Manoj Bajpayee joins with wife

National Film Awards are the most prestigious honors for actors in the country, and Bollywood isn't behind. Today, on October 8, the 70th National Film Awards are being held in Delhi to honor the best films of 2022, and it has turned into a star-studded event. Karan Johar arrived with Ayan Mukerji, while Manoj Bajpayee graced the event with his wife. Moreover, Neena Gupta, Mithun Chakraborty, Sooraj Barjatya, and more marked their presence.

Every actor, filmmaker, and technician yearns for this prestigious award and spends years working hard for national recognition. Today, many dreams are being fulfilled, which is evident in the expressions of the celebrities who graced the award show.

Among many others, we saw Karan Johar arriving at the event with Ayan Mukherji as their film Brahmastra- Part 1 has won multiple awards, including Best Film VFX, Best Film in AVGC, and Best Playback Singer for Arijit Singh. Karan looked elegant in a black bandh gala and credited Ayan and his team for their success.

Despite his hand injury, Mithun Chakraborty, who received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, arrived at the event in style. He wore an arm brace with a traditional dhoti kurta for the event. As he entered the venue, his team members helped him get out of the car. After the win, the actor reflected on his journey in the industry and expressed his gratitude for his fans' good wishes. He also shared how he has still been able to process the win and feels all his struggles have finally paid off.

Apart from them, Manoj Bajpayee, who won his fourth national award, a special mention award for his performance in Gulmohar, was seen in an all-black classy bandh gala. He was joined by his wife, Shabana Raza, who looked pretty in a beige suit. The actor expressed his happiness over the same and called himself lucky to have received the award for the fourth time. He admitted that he would credit the whole film team for it.

Even Sharmila Tagore, who played a significant role in Gulmohar, arrived after winning the Best Hindi Film award. For the unversed, the actress made her much-awaited comeback to the big screen after 12 years with the film. She looked graceful in a light blue suit as she greeted the paps with a smile. She later expressed her happiness at being a part of the film and talked about how the film received immense love from all sections of society.

In addition, Neena Gupta, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for Uunchai, arrived in a bright pink saree. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya, who won the National Award for Best Direction for Uunchai, also attended the ceremony and credited the team for his success.

The award ceremony was held in Vigyan Bhawan, and President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners.