EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan ropes in 'Fauda' director to train son Aryan Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has chosen to be behind the camera, unlike his father. Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his son Aryan Khan's debut as a writer. Earlier today, it was reported that Aryan Khan’s debut project as a writer has begun its casting process and the show is set to go on floors by 2022 end. Also, Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote 'Bard Of Blood' series starring Emraan Hashmi, is co-writing this script with Aryan Khan.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who also wrote 'Fauda' series, to train Aryan Khan for his debut as a writer. A source close to Khan told us, "Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction."