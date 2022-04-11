EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan begins work on his web show, did a test shoot at a Mumbai studio last week; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web-series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Pinkvilla has now learnt that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

“Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey actor Prit Kamani was also spotted on the set, however it’s yet unclear if he will feature in the project. Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained that Aryan is not interested in acting, and wants to pursue direction. "He’s writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a film-maker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. I think both of them should study,” SRK had earlier told DNA.

Meanwhile, the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web-series, which is based on Archie Comics.

