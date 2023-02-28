EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor talks about his 20 years of journey as an actor: 'I've made many mistakes but..'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He made his big Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk and since then he has been entertaining the audience with his solid performances. Recently, Shahid left the audience mighty impressed with his digital debut, Farzi. He hit the ball out of the park with his electrifying performance. The series also featured Vijay Sethupathi , Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar in important roles. Amid enjoying the massive success of his series, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with the man of the moment recently. Shahid spoke about his OTT debut, Farzi's success, upcoming projects and lots more.

During the interview, Shahid opened up about his journey as an actor. He recalled his early days and went on to call his journey 'psychotic'. He also said that his journey has been a 'learning curve'. Shahid shared, "It's been pretty psychotic (laughs). When I look back at my own career, I am like 'what was I thinking with some of the choices?' Kaminey followed up by Dil Bole Hadippa!, Haider followed up by R Rajkumar. I don't know what was going on with me (laughs). It's been a learning curve and I hope that I can...I know sometimes it's not welcoming but I keep telling Mira (Rajput) and Ishaan (Khatter) that a lot of times. I am like 'Maine bahut galtiyaan ki hai, main tumlogo ko bata deta hu, tumlog mat karo'. But they are like 'Go to hell, we are our own people and we will make our own choices'. But yes, you learn from your mistakes and I have made many but I am very proud of the last 20 years."

He further revealed that he is 'quietly ambitious' and there is a lot more within him to express. Shahid added, "I feel very lucky, there's a lot of gratitude that I have that I am here 20 years later. I am very proud of some of the work that I have done in terms of quality. I am generally proud of everything that I have done because everything is a stepping stone to get to where you want to get. I feel like I am very young at heart as an artist still, I think there's a lot left within me to express and I am very quietly ambitious. I don't like to shout and jump and make noise, that's not my style. I like my work to speak for itself but there is still a lot of ambition within. How it will unfold only time will tell. But yes, there's a lot more that I feel that I need to do."

Meanwhile, Shahid also confirmed that Farzi season two is happening. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the sequel to release soon.