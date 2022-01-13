EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi super pumped for 2022 with 'interesting' films Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot & others

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Apart from working with the best filmmakers right from his very first film, the talented actor also has his hands full with an incredible line-up that promises to showcase his true potential as an artist. He is currently in the news for his upcoming film Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. It is releasing on 11th February.

Looking forward to taking on the year Siddhant Chaturvedi says, “I’m really looking forward to 2022 because I have multiple shoots and films lined up throughout the year. It's a super exciting time for me because I get to portray a variety of different characters. Every film is different from the other in terms of genres and storylines for which I'm super pumped about.” What’s interesting is that Siddhant has chosen to do films radically different from the other, cutting across various genres– While there’s an intense character in Shakun Batra’s urban and complex love story Gehraiyaan, there’s Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the teaser of the film is out and it has been the talk of the town. The film deals with the complexity of relationships. It was shot in Goa and will be witnessing a digital release.

Siddhant also gets into a heady action space with Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra and later lightens up with the comedy-drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar.

