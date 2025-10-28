5 Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 to Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu

As few Malayalam films are slated to hit theaters soon, many movies are also gearing up for their OTT premieres. If you're wondering what to watch on streaming platforms this week, here's a list of Malayalam flicks to check out.

5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty (voice-only)

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne, Mammootty (voice-only) Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun Genre: Superhero Action

Superhero Action Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows Chandra, a mysterious woman summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon (The Elder), the leader of a secret organization.

Living a quiet life in Bengaluru, Chandra works night shifts at a café while keeping a low profile. Across from her apartment lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who becomes infatuated with his enigmatic neighbor.

However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when Chandra becomes entangled in an organ trafficking ring, setting off a chain of events that reveals her true identity, Kalliyankattu Neeli, a mythical being from folklore.

The rest of the story explores how Neeli, with the help of her newfound companions and other mystical beings, fights against the forces that threaten their existence. A sequel film titled Lokah: Chapter 2 has been confirmed by the makers, with Tovino Thomas headlining the venture.

2. Idli Kadai (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran

Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran Director: Dhanush

Dhanush Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 29, 2025

Dhanush's Idli Kadai tells the story of Murugan, a young man from rural Tamil Nadu who dreams of escaping his modest background and his father's small idli shop business. Seeking a better life, he moves to Madurai, where he quickly rises through the ranks at a company and falls in love with his boss's daughter, Meera.

Tragedy strikes when Murugan learns of his father's passing. Leaving everything behind, including his engagement, he returns home to take over the family business. As he revives the idli shop with his newfound experience, his past resurfaces when Meera's prideful brother seeks revenge for tarnishing their family's name.

How Murugan faces these trials while managing his business forms the heart of the story. Originally made in Tamil, the film will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Malayalam.

3. Anjaam Vedham

Cast: Vihan Vishnu, Amarnath Harichandran, Sunu Lakshmi, Sajith Raj, Bineesh Raj, Soumya Raj

Vihan Vishnu, Amarnath Harichandran, Sunu Lakshmi, Sajith Raj, Bineesh Raj, Soumya Raj Director: Mujeeb T Mohammed

Mujeeb T Mohammed Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: October 25, 2025

Anjaam Vedham is a social drama that got released in theaters on February 23, 2024. The story is set in the fictional village of Kurisumala and follows the life of Sahiba, a young woman in love with Sathaar, despite being older than him.

Due to her father's strict ideologies, Sahiba is forced to marry Ashraf, leading to a turbulent relationship. As her story unfolds, she faces her husband's extremist beliefs and wishes to remove him from her life.

The movie employs a satirical tone to explore the realm of personal beliefs and political ideals, and how they often interfere with the lives of others.

4. Kantara: Chapter 1 (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad

Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Genre: Epic Mythological Action

Epic Mythological Action Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. This epic mythological action film follows Berme, a young man from the Kantara tribe, who is protected by the deities Panjurli and Guliga. As the tribe thrives under the gods' blessings and the bounty of their spice gardens, dark forces driven by greed begin plotting to seize their land.

When the ruthless new mad King of Bangra sets his sights on their territory, the story unfolds as the people of Kantara, aided by their deities, fight to protect their home.

5. Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu

Cast: Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam

Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam Director(s): Shamzu Zayba, Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, Appu N Bhattathiri

Shamzu Zayba, Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, Appu N Bhattathiri Genre: Anthology

Anthology Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: October 31, 2025

Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu is a Malayalam anthology film that explores themes of happiness, love, and ambition through four interconnected stories. Each segment delves into different shades of human emotion, from hope and desire to compassion and redemption.

