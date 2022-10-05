EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his upcoming film Thank God, its clash with Ram Setu

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next release Thank God. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The family entertainer is already getting a lot of love from the audience. The comedy film is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022. Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, the actor opened up on his upcoming release and clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

Sidharth Malhotra called Thank God a fam com. “It’s such a relatable story. The first script that I feel that I, you know, I heard from start to finish, I knew that time it made me laugh and it has a wonderful message by the end. And I knew director Indra Kumar. As I myself have a grip on comedy which I have not completely dive into may be. I am looking forward to this Diwali that people get to see Thank God,” the actor added.

Clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu:

When asked about the clash with Ram Setu, he said, “I feel Diwali is such a period that historically multiple films have come. I think that’s the period when people want to enjoy movies and come. So, I don’t really feel that it’s something would hamper or take away from any other film. Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar’s film and we wish him all the luck. It’s all upto the audience.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work:

The actor will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.

