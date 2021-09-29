EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha opens up on losing films, why doing art calms her & upcoming projects.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in starrrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actress, who has a busy 2022 ahead of her, sat down for a quick chat with Pinkvilla and revealed what the past few months have been like. When asked about how she managed to get through the pandemic, Sonakshi revealed that it was due to her art and painting.

The actress said that hectic shoot schedules prior to Covid-19 would never allow her to do the things she loved. However, in 2020, the pandemic helped Sonakshi reconnect with art. "I found my solace with art and painting. I'm happy that I rediscovered it. It calms me down." She added, "I make time to hang out with my friends. I realised a few years back that you have to make time for things that are important to you otherwise you just get lost in your work."

Sonakshi Sinha clocked 11 years in the industry this year. While she has seen success, the actress has also faced trolling, body shaming and the never ending debate of nepotism. When asked how she's tackled it the last 11 years, Sonakshi said, "First, it is important to pin point what is important to your life? Do these things play a part in the work that I'm supposed to be doing? They don't. Toh nikal do usko."

Adding, "Focus on your work, work hard. Think of each new project as your first one. Put in that much effort as you did on day one and I think that is what will sail through."

When asked specifically whether she lost any projects, the actress revealed, "Of course, I have. Who hasnt'? This whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid has not lost out on a project because of somebody else," emphasising that losing out on films is a part of every actor's journey.

Sonakshi is excited for her upcoming projects. "I just finished shooting for Kakuda. Also, shot my series with Reema Kagti. That was a wonderful experience. I'm playing a cop for the first time," an excited Sonakshi quipped.

