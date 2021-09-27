EXCLUSIVE: Zaheer Iqbal joins Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde’s next

A while ago, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Sonakshi Sinha and have teamed up for filmmakers Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde’s next production titled, Double XL. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that actor Zaheer Iqbal has also joined the cast of this movie.

“Zaheer plays a very crucial role in the film, and both Mudassar and Ashwin feel that he fits the part. The film is expected to roll in a few months, and a large portion of it will be shot in the UK,” informs a source close to the development. Zaheer had made his Bollywood debut with Pranutan Bahl in the 2019 romantic-drama Notebook, which was backed by , and co-produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani. Reportedly, it was a remake of the 2014 Thai film, The Teacher's Diary.

Meanwhile, both Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have an interesting lineup of projects ahead. Sinha, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, has Reema Kagti’s web show, and director Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda in the pipeline. Besides Sonakshi, Kakuda also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Huma, on the other hand, garnered a lot of praise for her performance in Maharani. She was also recently seen in Bell Bottom with . Now, she has Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling and H. Vinoth’s Valimai with Ajith Kumar in her kitty.

Pinkvilla reached out to Ashwin Varde and Zaheer Iqbal, but they chose not to respond.

