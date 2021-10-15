Exclusive: What made Amitabh Bachchan break into tears after hearing a song in Goodbye?

Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati, among others, completed its first schedule in July. Lyricist-actor-writer Swanand Kirkire tells us about the movie which revolves around a family and their relationships and narrates an incident when the senior actor broke into tears after hearing a particularly sad song, written by him and composed by Amit Trivedi. In recent times, the climax song of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru called Kayilae Aagasam had made the legendary actor emotional, and he had even written a note on it in his blog.

Swanand Kirkire says, “I have been associated with and written lyrics for the songs sung by Mr Bachchan – Paa, Eklavya, Buddha Hoga Baap… It’s wonderful working with him in Goodbye which is an emotional, family drama. He listens to all the compositions and reacted to what we had written in Goodbye. Mr Bachchan praised the songs to Amit and messaged him many times ki ‘bahut achcha lag raha hai’. In fact, I heard that when he heard one particularly sad song, about family, loss and relationships, he was in tears. It was an emotional song based around people connected to him. While the romantic track is special to me, this song is my favorite one in the movie. It made me emotional too – while writing it."

He has written the lyrics of the five songs for Goodbye, including a romantic track between him and Neena Gupta, who plays his wife in the movie. “There are also flavors of songs, including emotional ones, in the movie, as it’s a story about family, their relationships and farewells. Goodbye is a film that is very special to me as it moved me a lot – I could feel so many emotions welling up deep inside me, while writing the lyrics.”

His short film, Maratha Mandir Cinema, directed and written by Pankaj Dubey and co-starring Sarika and Tanvi Sanvai is ready for release next week. “Sarika, who has also produced the film, approached me for a role. The film is a kind of a tribute to Dilwale Duniya Le Jayenge, in a beautiful way. It talks about how the movie has inspired the lives of the girls living in the brothels around Maratha Mandir Cinema as that’s the only entertainment happening in their area. It’s the story of a little girl whose destiny may lead her to become a sex worker but Simran from DDLJ inspires her (especially the dialogue ‘Jaa Simran ji le apni zindagi) and she wants to run away. I play a negative role – that of a pimp in the movie. There are only three characters in the movie – Sarika, Tanvi and me. It’s not often that I get to play a bad guy and I had fun doing the movie.”

Swanand is also acting in the thriller series, Code M and written the lyrics of songs for Srijit Mukherjee’s sports drama Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu and R Balki’s psychological thriller, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, starring starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. “I am writing lyrics for three films of completely different genres. Chup is the story of a film lover. It’s a modern story and I have written songs relevant to our contemporary times. Balki has used a few of Guru Dutt’s songs in the movie as they are. My lyrics go with the genre of the film – today’s songs and both are romantic ones. All three films are close to my heart but the songs of loss, which moved Mr Bachchan, and made me emotional too, is the one closest to my heart.”

