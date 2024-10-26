Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals 'Ananya Panday is the ‘idol' of her daughter, Chunky and Bhavana Panday reacts

Ananya Panday has impressed fans with her recent performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Call Me Bae, and CTRL. Recently, in a new episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, revealed that her daughter is the biggest fan of Ananya Panday. She also made Samara meet the actress's parents, Bhavana and Chunky Panday, who were happy to hear about it. The Housefull actor introduced himself as Ananya's father and said he was delighted with his daughter's success.

Ananya Panday has gained a fan following with impressive performances in the last couple of years, including of Riddhima Kapoor's daughter, Samara. Her roles of a relatable young girl a rich fashionable heiress and a influencer impressed young girls.The latter was pleased to meet Ananya's parents. In turn, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday gave her a warm hug.

Also, as the De Dana Dana actor introduced himself as Ananya's father, his wife Bhavana mentioned that she 'loved' the way her husband introduced himself.

Riddhima Kapoor explained Samara's admiration towards Ananya and said, 'For Samara, Ananya Panday is her idol."

It made Chunky emotional; he admitted that he had never enjoyed his success as much as his 25-year-old daughter's success. On a lighter note, he also joked that people now think that if the CTRL actress can act, so does her father.

For those unaware, the actress was initially criticized by netizens over her performances. But, in CTRL, Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she played diverse roles with precision and fans appreciated it.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Karan Johar produced it. She went on to star in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and more. The actress will next be seen in Shankara, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It is a biopic of a lawyer, Sankaran Nair, based in the era of British India.

ALSO READ: CTRL actress Ananya Panday on being called 'upcoming Alia Bhatt'; 'I think I can’t touch what...'